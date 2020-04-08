Justin Timberlake adorably answers kids’ questions and talks about his favorite Cabbage Patch doll

Universal

UniversalJustin Timberlake is one of the voice actors in the upcoming musical animated adventure Trolls World Tour, available on-demand this Friday, and on Tuesday, he teamed up with People magazine to answer questions from some of his youngest fans.

Here are some highlights:

When asked by seven-year-old Axel what his favorite toy was, Timberlake, who plays Branch in the film, revealed it was a Cabbage Patch Kid, adding, “I carried that doll with me everywhere.”

Dahlia, 10, wanted to know what makes JT as happy as Poppy, Anna Kendrick’s character in the movie. “Ice cream, I think we can all agree on that. Pizza, pancakes… I’m basically just naming everything that I’ve been eating since we’ve all been staying in our homes,” he said with a smile.

“And my son,” added Justin, talking about Silas, his five-year-old boy with actress Jessica Beal. “When he is happy, I am happy.”

Justin, Jessica and Silas have been riding out the COVID-19 pandemic hunkered down at home.

Trolls World Tour, the sequel to 2016's Trolls, finds finds Kendrick's Poppy, alongside Branch -- discovering that they're one part of six different Troll tribes, all of which are devoted to a different kind of music genre: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock.

Queen Barb, played by Rachel Bloom, and her father King Thrash, portrayed by Ozzy Osbourne, want to destroy all the other music so that rock can reign supreme -- forcing Poppy, Branch and their friends travel to the different tribes in an attempt to unite them against the mad queen.

James Corden, Kenan Thompson and Jamie Dornan round out the voice cast.

