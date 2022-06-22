Justin Timberlake addresses his not-so-great viral dancing skills: “Maybe it was the khakis”

ABC/Randy Holmes

﻿﻿Even﻿ Justin Timberlake ﻿is unimpressed by the not-so-hot dance moves he busted during Washington D.C.’s Something in the Water music festival.

The hitmaker’s attempt at the Beat Ya Feet dance went viral for all the wrong reasons, with critics comparing his moves to that of a combination between Riverdance and “The Hokey Pokey.” Despite the relentless mocking, since the cringeworthy moves were made during his performance of “SexyBack,” it’s now become TikTok’s latest dance challenge.

On Tuesday, Justin broke his silence and shared a humorous mea culpa on his Instagram Stories in which he claims he berated his two left feet. “D.C., I wanna apologize to you for two reasons,” he announces before panning the camera down to his feet, shouting, “Here! And here!”

“I had a long talk with both of them. Individually. And said, ‘Don’t you ever do that to me again,'” the Grammy winner continued. He then offered a sarcastic explanation about why he flopped on the stage, joking, “Maybe it was the khakis. It was a real khaki vibe.”

Justin then promised fans, “I’m gonna make this up to you. I’m gonna focus on these two [feet] right here and get them right.”

The singer then shared some of his favorite versions of the Justin Timberlake dancing challenge that’s taken over TikTok, saying one impersonator “nailed” his moves.

Justin also shared a video of a young girl putting her own spin on his bad moves and agreed that she “did it better” than him.

