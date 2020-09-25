Justin & Chance The Rapper Donate To People Affected By The Pandemic

After collaborating on their new song “Holy”, JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER are giving $250,000 to people affected by the pandemic.

They’re teaming up with Cash App to give money to, quote, “those affected by these hard times.”

According to TMZ: The only stipulation required to apply for their money, but they are encouraging folks to share their stories if they feel comfortable and drop their $cashtag and the hashtag #JBChanceHoly.

This sounds like it’s right in line with the meaning of “Holy”, as Justin recently explained . . . quote, “It basically shows how an act of compassion can really change the trajectory of someone’s life or day.

“And just having empathy for people. That’s our goal with this project, is just to inspire, to bring hope in this kind of uncertain, fragile time.”

(Uproxx)