Justin Bieber's "Yummy" goes country with Florida George Line's help

RBMG/Def Jam

RBMG/Def Jam“Yummy” is going country. Justin Bieber has enlisted country duo Florida Georgia Line for a new remix of his single, "Yummy."

FGL honors the song's original instrumentation while Justin adds a little twang to his vocals. Meanwhile, the duo's Tyler Hubbard takes on the second verse that mentions Waffle House, Chick-Fil-A and heading out to the country for home cooking.

"Yummy let me take you to the country/We can call it home cooking/I mean chicken/You my dumpling/We say grace/I say thanks/For my baby and this drank," he raps over the ear worm melody.

"Just a little fun with the fellas," Justin says of the song on Instagram.

"Yummy" is the lead single off Justin's new album, Changes. He also released a remix featuring R&B sensation Summer Walker earlier this month.

