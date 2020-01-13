Justin Bieber's "Yummy" debuts at number two on 'Billboard' Hot 100, tops Hot R&B Songs chart

Def Jam

Def JamLooks like fans were hungry for Justin Bieber's "Yummy" new single: It debuts at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his 17th top-10 hit on that chart.

"Yummy" sold 71,000 units in its first full week, marking the best sales total since Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" launched with 79,000 last June. Justin's sales were boosted by his offerings of limited-edition, personally autographed merchandise at his web store.

"Yummy" has also risen to number one on Billboard's Hot R&B Songs chart. It's Justin's second number one there, following his feature on DJ Khaled's "No Brainer," which also featured Chance the Rapper and Quavo, in 2018.

Meanwhile, Justin's collaboration with Dan + Shay, "10,000 Hours" has climbed to number five, making Justin the first artist to have two top-five hits at the same time since Post Malone did it back in September with "Goodbyes" and "Circles."

Also of note: Both of Justin's top-five hits are about his wife, Hailey Bieber but sitting at number 10 is Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me," which is generally accepted as being about her breakup with Justin.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.