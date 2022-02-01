Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey says they’ll “try” for a baby “in the next couple of years”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

At the end of his Amazon documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, which was filmed in 2020, Justin tells his wife Hailey that one of his intentions for 2021 is for them to have a baby — or at least start trying. Hailey seemed surprised at the notion then, and now, she says that probably won’t happen for “the next couple of years.”

Covering WSJ. Magazine‘s Spring Women’s Fashion Issue, Hailey talks about her new skin-care brand, Rhode, as well as her relationship with Justin, and the pressure that she feels everyone seems to be putting on them to start having children.

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?” Hailey notes.

“I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young,” she adds. “Then I turned 25 and I’m like, ‘I’m still super, super young!’”

So what’s her timetable? Hailey says, “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.