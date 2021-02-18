Justin Bieber's TikTok Valentine's Day concert breaks records

Rory Kramer

Justin Bieber’s Valentine’s Day gift to his Beliebers was an exclusive concert on TikTok featuring the first-ever live performance of his fan-favorite 2013 album, JOURNALS. Turns out it was just what they wanted.

The performance is now the most-viewed single-artist livestream in TikTok history, attracting more than four million unique views over its two airings.

In addition, fans wanted to hear more: JOURNALS hit the three billion streams landmark over the weekend, and two of the tracks from the project actually charted in various countries, according to Justin’s record label.

And because a rising tide evidently lifts all boats, Justin’s latest single, “Anyone,” hit number-one on iTunes over the weekend.

As previously reported, JOURNALS was released as a digital-only companion to Justin’s 2013 concert film, Believe, but was never released physically or promoted to radio in any significant way.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.