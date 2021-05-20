Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” achieves Pop Airplay chart takeover

ABC

Everything is peachy for Justin Bieber, as his global hit “Peaches” extends its domination by taking over Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart.

“Peaches,” which features Daniel Caesar and Giveon, now becomes the singer’s eighth number one on the tracker, which arranges its leaders based on radio plays.

This now puts Bieber in good company, as Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake have both notched that many number ones on the Pop Airplay chart. However, he has a bit to go before catching up with the chart’s leaders — Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and Rihanna who lead with 11.

The listing has been tracking artist performances since October 1992, when the chart was first introduced.

“Peaches” is one of several radio hits off of the singer’s Justice album, which went to number 1 on the Billboard 200 — his eighth album to hit that milestone.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.