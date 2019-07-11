Justin Bieber's "not in a rush" to have kids — but wants a daughter some day

Say Cheese!/GC ImagesJustin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have both said that they want to have kids, and while there are no current plans for them to do so, it's apparently on Justin's mind.

Justin posted a photo of himself and Hailey together at Disney World, and added the caption, "Love dates with you baby.. one day I'll be doing daddy daughter dates....not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!"

Hailey responded, "Always have the most fun with you."

This past weekend, the couple celebrated the one-year-anniversary of their engagement, which took place July 7 in the Bahamas.

"1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more," Hailey wrote on Instagram that day. "Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever.

Here’s to learning and growing together."

Meanwhile, there are rumors that Justin will be featured on a remix of a Billie Eilish song in the near future. Stay tuned.

