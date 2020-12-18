Justin Bieber's New Year's Eve concert will re-air on New Year's Day twice

If you don’t want to spend New Year’s Eve in front of your computer, but you still want to check out Justin Bieber‘s upcoming New Year’s livestream, you’re in luck: It’s going to be replayed.

The full-length live concert — Justin’s first since 2017 — will livestream for the first time on December 31 at 10:15 E.T. via JustinBieberNYE.com. Tickets are available now for $25, while T-Mobile customers can watch it for free. Either way, you can access all three airings.

If you miss that, you’ll be able to watch it again on Friday, January 1 at 5 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET.

The livestream, sponsored by T-Mobile, will feature a five-piece band, Justin’s dance crew, a new stage, a state-of-the-art light show and an “iconic location” that has yet to be revealed.

“I’ve worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they’re such a fun brand, and we’re working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night,” Justin says in a statement. “I can’t wait to partner on this epic New Year’s Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together.”

In other Justin Bieber news, the new British charity version of his song “Holy,” which features the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir, has been released. As previously reported, the choir is affiliated with the U.K.’s National Health Service, and the proceeds from the song will go to two different charities to support front-line healthcare workers and related causes. The goal is to make the song number-one in the U.K. on Christmas Day.

By Andrea Dresdale

