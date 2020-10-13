Justin Bieber's new Crocs line drops at noon today

Get your credit cards ready: Justin Bieber’s new signature line of Crocs is dropping today at noon ET.

As previously reported, the Crocs X Justin Bieber with drew Classic Clog costs $60 and is available at Crocs’ e-commerce site, partner sites and at TheHouseofDrew.com.

The bright yellow footwear comes with eight Jibbitz™ charms, including a teddy bear, a rainbow, a sun, a smiley face and more.

In a statement, Justin said, “As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally. With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear.”

Previous limited-edition Crocs by other artists, including Post Malone, have sold out immediately, so don’t delay.

Meanwhile, Justin is also releasing music this week: A new single, “Lonely,” is coming on Friday.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.