Justin Bieber's chilly "Changes" video is out now on Apple Music

Courtesy SB ProjectsJustin Bieber's insurance company must have had a collective heart attack when they saw his new video for the title track of his new album: He spends most of it walking on a frozen lake.

The clip, now available exclusively on Apple Music, shows Justin in his native Ontario, Canada, bundled up in a massive coat, hat, hoodie and joggers, singing the emotional ballad while walking on the ice and sitting by a campfire playing guitar. In a few shots, it's warmer weather, and Justin's standing in a field wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

“I just wanna be the best of me/ Even though sometimes, we might disagree/So that I can be the best for you/ That’s all I wanna do/ I’m going through changes,” he sings.

This is the second in a series of four special visuals Justin shot for the new album with director Michael D. Ratner -- he previously released one of the videos for the album track "E.T.A."

In a statement, Justin told Apple Music, "These videos were all shot in places in nature that meant something to me over the years and I'm thrilled that my fans get to experience the music with these concepts in mind."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.