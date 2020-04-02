Justin Bieber "very disappointed" to postpone tour but will wait until it's safe for everyone

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesJustin Bieber had been preparing for his comeback Changes tour for months before having to postpone the trek due to COVID-19. Sources tell People that while having to reschedule the tour didn’t come as a shock to Justin, he’s still “very disappointed.”

“Justin wants to do a safe tour so everyone, including his fans, can feel comfortable being in a large crowd again,” the source says. “If this isn’t possible until next year, Justin will accept that.”

On Wednesday, Justin announced in a tweet that the 45-show tour -- originally scheduled to kick off May 14 in Seattle -- would have to be postponed.

“The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me,” he wrote. “The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe.”

Justin and his wife, Hailey, have been social distancing at their home in Justin’s native Canada.

“Justin and Hailey are still in Canada,” the source confirms to People. “They are able to safely be outside in nature every day and are enjoying the quiet time.”

