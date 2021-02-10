Justin Bieber to perform his 2013 album 'JOURNALS' live on TikTok

Island/RBMG/Schoolboy

Attention, Beliebers: Justin Bieber has a Valentine’s Day gift for you.

Justin is teaming with TikTok this Sunday, Valentine’s Day, for the social media platform’s first-ever long-form concert event: He’ll be performing his 2013 album JOURNALS for the first time live.

The event, which will be hosted on Justin’s TikTok page, starts 9 p.m. ET on Sunday. It’ll repeat Monday, February 15 at 1 p.m. ET.

“I’m excited to bring this show to life. JOURNALS is one of my favorite projects and I’ve never performed it live,” Justin says in a statement. “I’m grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine’s Day.”

JOURNALS was released as a digital-only companion to Justin’s 2013 concert film Believe, and is now considered a fan favorite. It was never released physically, or promoted to radio in any significant way, and in 2015, Justin’s friend and producer Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd told The Fader that it was because Justin’s record label didn’t like the fact that the album was R&B, not pop.

“I knew they weren’t going to push it [to radio] because that wasn’t the direction they wanted him to go in,” Poo Bear said. “It was like, ‘Let’s let Justin get this out of his system.’ But we were finally going in the direction that Justin for once in his life wanted to go in. We were recording songs that he wanted to record, not thinking about making everybody happy.”

