Justin Bieber to perform full length concert on TikTok this Valentine’s Day

MIAMI BEACH, FL – DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)

Justin Bieber will spend his Valentine’s Day on TikTok giving his fans a concert where he’ll perform songs from his 2013 album “Journals.”

Bieber will perform the songs for the first-ever long-form concert on TikTok at 9:00 p.m. with it re-airing on Monday at 1:10 p.m.

Bieber has over 19 million followers on the app.

“I’m excited to bring this show to life,” Bieber said in a statement. “Journals is one of my favorite projects and I’ve never performed it live. I’m grateful to TikTok for helping me to bring this show to everyone on Valentine’s Day.”