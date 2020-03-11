Justin Bieber to perform at 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Courtesy SB Projects

Justin Bieber has won five Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in his career, and he's up for three more this year. So it's no wonder that the "Yummy" singer has been tapped to perform on the awards telecast.

E! Online reports that Justin will perform his latest single, "Intentions," featuring Quavo, on the show, where he has a nod for Favorite Male Artist and two for Favorite Music Collaboration: "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay and "I Don't Care," with Ed Sheeran.

Chance the Rapper will host the Kids' Choice Awards, which will air March 22, live from The Forum in Inglewood, CA. Other nominees this year include Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo, The Jonas Brothers and -- oops, awkward! -- Justin's ex, Selena Gomez.

