Justin Bieber to headline Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Courtesy Nickelodeon

Justin Bieber is the leading nominee for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021, so it’s no wonder he’s been booked to perform at the awards ceremony.

Justin, who’s already got five orange blimps at home, is up for another five this year: Favorite Male Artist; Favorite Song, for “Yummy”; and Favorite Music Collaboration for “Stuck With U,” “Holy” and “Lonely,” his singles with Ariana Grande, Chance the Rapper and Benny Blanco, respectively.

According to Billboard, Justin will perform his latest single, “Anyone,” on the show, as well as his hit “Intentions.”

As previously reported, the 2021 KCA’s, hosted by Kenan Thompson, will air live on Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

By Andrea Dresdale

