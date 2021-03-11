Justin Bieber to drop new "Crocs with socks" collab, announces 'JUSTICE' track list

Ryan Good

Justin Bieber is once again teaming up with Crocs to release a new product collaboration, and this time, he’s incorporating another accessory into the look.

The new drop, available March 15, is called The Crocs X Justin Bieber with drew house Classic Clog 2. It features a lavender Classic Clog, a logo on the back strap, and customized Jibbitz charms. But it also comes bundled with a pair of tall white drew house-brand socks. And yes, you’re supposed to wear them together.

“Crocs with socks is definitely the move,” says Justin in a statement. “They’re comfortable, they’re fashionable, and most importantly it’s fun to bring your own style to how you wear them. It’s been a blast bringing this latest collaboration with Crocs to life.”

The first Crocs X Justin Bieber with drew house collection was released in October of last year and sold out worldwide. This new collab, which costs $70, will launch in limited quantities via thehouseofdrew.com in the United States and China on March 15.

Then, you’ll be able to buy them at Crocs.com beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET on March 16 in the U.S., and at various Crocs e-commerce channels in Europe and Asia.

Meanwhile, Justin has revealed the track list of his new album, JUSTICE, due out March 19, by posting a photo of the song titles tacked to a bulletin board. In addition to his current collabs with Chance the Rapper and Benny Blanco, it appears to feature Khalid, The Kid Laroi, Giveon, Daniel Caesar, and possibly Burna Boy and Beam, though the latter two’s participation is unclear.

Daniel Caesar reportedly performed at Justin’s wedding to Hailey Baldwin in 2019.

Here’s the JUSTICE track listing:

“Intro”

“2 Much”

“Deserve You”

“As I Am” feat. Khalid

“Off My Face”

“Holy” feat. Chance the Rapper

“Unstable” feat. The Kid Laroi

“Interlude”

“Die for You”

“Hold On”

“Somebody”

“Ghost”

“Peaches” feat. Giveon and Daniel Caesar

“Love You Different”

“Loved by You”

“Anyone”

“Lonely” feat. Benny Blanco

By Andrea Dresdale

