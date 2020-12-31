Justin Bieber to debut new song, "Anyone," at livestream concert tonight

Courtesy T-Mobile

As if the prospect of Justin Bieber‘s first full-length concert in years isn’t enough motivation for you to tune into his livestream tonight, maybe the prospect of a new song will.

“Oh yeah I’m performing my new single #ANYONE during #BieberNYE tomorrow night,” Justin tweeted on Wednesday.

Back in April, fans captured an Instagram Live in which Justin told his wife, Hailey, “I recorded a really cool song today,” and revealed that its title was “Anyone.”

“Anyone” will be the final 2020 track from Justin, following “Holy,” “Lonely,” the Shawn Mendes collabo “Monster” and the Ariana Grande charity track “Stuck with U.”

The full-length live concert will livestream for the first time tonight at 10:15 E.T. via JustinBieberNYE.com. Tickets are available now for $25, while T-Mobile customers can watch it for free.

If you miss that, you’ll be able to watch it again on Friday, January 1 at 5 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.