Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, JP Saxe lead Juno Award nominations

Snubbed by the Grammys, The Weeknd finally got his due during the nominations for the 2021 Juno Awards.

The Weekend scored a leading six nominations for the Canadian Grammy equivalent, including Single, Album and Artist of the Year. Justin Bieber, meanwhile, got five nominations, including Album of the Year, for Changes.

JP Saxe also scored five nominations, including Single of the Year, thanks to his hit single with Julia Michaels, “If the World Was Ending.”

Jessie Reyez also received five nominations, thanks to her debut solo album, Before Love Came to Kill Us.

The Breakthrough Artist of the Year category includes JP Saxe, “death bed (coffee for your head)” singer Powfu, and “you broke me first” artist Tate McRae.

Alanis Morissette and Alessia Cara are both nominated for Songwriter of the Year, as is JP Saxe, The Weeknd and Jessie Reyez. Shawn Mendes only received one nod, in the Juno Fan Choice category, where he’s up against The Weeknd, JP Saxe, Tate McRae, Justin Bieber, Lennon Stella and others.

Canadian O.G. superstar Celine Dion scored three Juno nominations, including album of the year for Courage. She now has a career total 75 nominations.

The International Album of the Year category includes the latest releases from Harry Styles, Eminem, Pop Smoke and country star Luke Combs, plus Taylor Swift‘s folklore. Her album evermore was released too late in the year to qualify for this year’s Junos.

The 2021 Juno Awards will be held virtually and air on the CBC network on May 16.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.