Justin Bieber, The Weeknd had two of 2020's most-watched videos, says VEVO

Def Jam Recordings

VEVO is out with its list of the most-watched videos worldwide in 2020, and Justin Bieber and The Weeknd landed in the top 10.

Justin’s clip for “Yummy,” the first single from his album Changes, came in at number two on the list with 549 million views, second only to “Life Is Good,” by Future and Drake.

The video for The Weeknd’s massive hit “Blinding Lights” — which reveals why he always looks like someone beat him up — came in at number eight with 305 million views.

Surprisingly, the video for “Into the Unknown” from Frozen II, sung by Idina Menzel and Aurora, made the top 10 with 267 million views.

The rest of the top 10 most-viewed videos of 2020 were all by Latin artists, including Maluma, Tainy & J Balvin, Camilo and Karol G. In fact, J Balvin topped VEVO’s list of the most watched artists worldwide in 2020, followed by Karol G at number two and Maluma at number five.

The rest of the list includes Billie Eilish, in at number three, followed by Justin Bieber at number four, Ariana Grande at number six, The Weeknd at number seven, Shakira at number eight, Maroon 5 at number nine and Future at number 10.

VEVO also tracked spikes in viewing of music videos in response to the biggest news stories of the year. For example, the week COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, there was a 1,070% spike in views for “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” by The Police.

During the Black Lives Matter protests, views of Childish Gambino‘s “This Is America” rose by 225%. And when Vice President-elect Kamala Harris walked onstage to Mary J. Blige‘s “Work That” to deliver her victory speech in November, views of that video went up by nearly 4,000%.

VEVO’s numbers are based on viewing between January and November 2020.

By Andrea Dresdale

