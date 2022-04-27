Justin Bieber teases upcoming song “Honest” with goofy “I Feel Funny” video

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Justin Bieber dropped a new song and video…sort of.

Apparently, Justin has teamed up with Houston rapper Don Toliver for a song called “Honest,” which is dropping “very very very soon.” To tease it, he’s released a video that runs about a minute-and-a-half called “I Feel Funny,” which, according to the captions, was shot in about 15 minutes, between takes for the actual video for “Honest.”

In the “I Feel Funny” clip, Justin wears an orange ski mask and a white suit, and engages in a variety of goofy antics, while rapping the song in an odd voice. Some of the lyrics go, “Bills on bills/I want to make them/all these hearts/I used to break them/I settled down/I found a pocket/I hold the game and I won’t drop it.”

There’s also a scene where Justin is shown riding a snowmobile, green-screened onto a backdrop of snowy mountains. In the caption, it says, “Are we revealing too much of the actual video at this point?”

The video is a collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett, who apparently also directed “Honest.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

