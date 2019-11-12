Justin Bieber teases first look at animated 'Cupid' character

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABC

Justin Bieber is teasing a first look at his upcoming animated movie musical, Cupid.

The singer posted a portrait of the title character, the Roman god of love, which he’ll be voicing in the film. In the picture Justin shared, a winged Cupid sits on the edge of a cliff while holding an arrow. The artist’s rendering looks a lot like Justin himself.

Cupid is being co-produced by Justin’s manager, Scooter Braun. Music video and commercial animation director Pete Candeland has been tapped to direct.

The film will mark the first installment in the MythoVerse, a planned cinematic universe based on Greek and Roman mythology. The story follows the mythological characters Cupid and his own love interest, Psyche, a beautiful mortal.

