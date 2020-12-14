Justin Bieber teams with British choir for charity version of "Holy," will support UK's National Health Service

Def Jam

Justin Bieber is teaming up with a British choir to raise money for the U.K.’s National Health Service, known as the NHS.

A new version of his hit “Holy,” with vocals by the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir, was recorded at London’s legendary Abbey Road Studios and will be released on Friday, reports the British music publication NME.

Profits from the single will be split between NHS Charities Together and the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Charity.

Justin has a history with the Choir: In 2015, he urged U.K. listeners to make the Choir’s charity single that year, “A Bridge Over You,” the country’s Christmas number one, rather than his own hit “Love Yourself.” The Choir ended up scoring the coveted “Christmas number one” designation, which is a huge deal in the U.K.

NME quotes Justin as saying in a statement, “It’s great to be reunited with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir as we share a fun bit of U.K. chart history together.”

He added, “Especially in these difficult times, I’m humbled to team up with them for a charity single that will benefit NHS workers on the front lines of this pandemic and pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication.”

Caroline Smith, the leader of the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir, added in a statement, “Justin Bieber helped make our dreams come true in 2015 and he’s doing the same this year; we really can’t thank him enough for the chance to work with him on this wonderful, uplifting song.”

We’re beyond excited to finally share the news!!! We’re back together with our old friend @justinbieber, singing our hearts out on this new version of his gorgeous song ‘Holy’, all to raise money for @NHSCharities and @LG_NHS! Out Friday 18 Dec#NHSBieber4XmasNo1 pic.twitter.com/m5eCKBzZf9 — The NHS Choir (L&G) (@Choir_NHS) December 13, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.