Justin Bieber taunts Tom Cruise as he nails the #BottleCapChallenge; Mariah one-ups everyone

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesThe #BottleCapChallenge, the latest viral craze to hit the Internet, rages on. Over the weekend, Justin Bieber used the challenge to continue his bizarre obsession with the idea of fighting Tom Cruise.

In his Instagram video, a shirtless Justin announces, "This could be Tom Cruise's head," before nailing the challenge, which involves kicking a loosely-placed bottlecap with your foot so it spins off the bottle. In the caption, he challenges both Cruise and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, to do the stunt.

As you'll recall, last month, Justin tweeted that he wanted to face Cruise in an MMA battle, but then claimed he was just joking and that the 56-year-old action star would "probably whup my a**." That hasn't stopped MMA executives from saying that they'd be happy to stage such a fight.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey has completely owned the #BottleCapChallenge as only she can. In her video, she approaches the bottle, makes some kung-fu type hand gestures, and then lets loose with one of her ear-piercing notes...which causes the bottlecap to fly off.

Among the stars giving Mariah props on her achievement: her ex-husband Nick Cannon, her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, actress Ruby Rose, and Rita Ora, Jordin Sparks, Ty Dolla $ign and Dinah Jane.

