Justin Bieber sweetly shouts out wife Hailey during his concert

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber praised wife Hailey Bieber while performing in Los Angeles on Monday. The “Baby” singer sweetly dedicated one of his songs to his wife of three years.

According to E! News, Justin was gearing up to perform his hit “Anyone” when he told the audience, “This next song will be dedicated to my beautiful wife.” He then cheekily joked about getting in trouble for showing Hailey some love because, apparently, she is not a fan of being “put on the spot.”

“She’s out there somewhere. She hates me when I put her on the spot. She’s probably over there blushing. She probably hates me right now,” Justin announced. “But I love her. I love you so much baby. Let’s do the damn thing!”

Seems the gesture paid off, because Hailey re-shared a video to her Instagram story of her happily singing along. She also documented the Monday night concert and shared personal highlights to her story.

Justin is currently embarking on his Justice world tour, his first in over five years. The Grammy winner’s last outing was his Purpose world tour, which ran from 2016 to 2017.

