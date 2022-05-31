Justin Bieber sweetly shouts out little sister on her 14th birthday

Justin Bieber is having a hard time accepting that his baby sister is entering high school. His half sister, Jazmyn, recently turned 14 and to celebrate, the “Ghost” singer took a sweet stroll down memory lane.
“Can’t believe im saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for,” Justin wrote, sharing a carousel of photos that documents their relationship.
The Grammy winner shared a recent selfie of Jazmyn making a face and two throwbacks of the two when the world was just getting to know Justin.
The two are related through their father, Jeremy Bieber, who had Jazmyn and her 12-year-old brother, Jaxon, during his relationship with ex Erin Wagner.
Jeremy has since married Chelsey Bieber, and the two share their 3-year-old daughter, Bay.
