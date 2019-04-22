Justin Bieber surprises with "Sorry" with Ari at Coachella; teases "Album coming soon"

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

While Ariana Grande said she'd been "preparing her whole ... life" to have *NSYNC on stage with her at Coachella last week, she insists having Justin Bieber perform with her around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night "was not planned at all."

Bieber stunned the festival crowd, and performed "Sorry," with Ari backing him up -- but mostly acting as a back-up dancer/hype person, whipping up the already buzzing crowd.

Incidentally, both artists share Scooter Braun as a manager.

"I haven't been on stage in like two years," Justin repeated himself, after trying to tamp down the screaming fans. "I had no idea I'd be coming out onstage." Referencing his black and green jacket, matching pants, and a white t-shirt, he said, "I wore this fly outfit not knowing I'd be onstage...So I had to get my swag back on."

"By the way," he said after thanking the crowd and Grande, "Album coming soon!"

Justin's last record was 2015's Purpose.