Justin Bieber stars in new campaign for luxury fashion house Balenciaga

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Turns out Hailey Bieber isn’t the only one in her family who looks good modeling high-fashion clothing from luxury brands.

Her hubby Justin Bieber has been revealed as the star of a new ad campaign by the fashion house Balenciaga. Images from the campaign show Justin posing in front of a garage wearing a leather bomber jacket, a white t-shirt, sweatpants and sneakers, and holding the label’s classic leather motorcycle bag.

According to Vogue, when Justin and Hailey were recently seen in Paris, it was because Justin was shooting the campaign, which also includes veteran French actress Isabelle Huppert.

Vogue says that the campaign’s combination of Justin’s “monied taste-minded hypebeast aesthetic” and Huppert’s “classic French codes,” “glorious allure and sky-high cheekbones,” create “a weird but fitting match made in luxury heaven.” Alrighty, then.

