Justin Bieber sings at church and admits he’s going through “a hard season”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABCJustin Bieber sang on a different kind of stage this week.

The singer got up in front of the congregation at his church in Los Angeles and poured his soul into a worship song. He posted about the emotional experience on Instagram.

“Sang at church last night,” he wrote. “God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started.”

He went on to thank his wife, Hailey Bieber, “for being such a huge support in my life through this season.”

“It says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds,” he continues. “Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible. But if we are grateful and worship god for what we do have in that season there is so much power in that... whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST! Love you guys we in this together.”

Hailey commented on the post, writing, “so proud of who u are.” Others, including his mom Pattie Mallette and manager Scooter Braun, also commented, offering their support.

