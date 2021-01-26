Justin Bieber shares pics from the studio as he readies new album

ABC

Justin Bieber has been hard at work on his new album, and he posted the pics to prove it.

On Instagram Tuesday, Justin shared a couple of snaps showing how the album-making process is going.

In one pic, he sits intently in the studio looking over some papers. “Going over track listing for the album,” he captioned it.

A second pic shows him making an enthusiastic expression while surrounded by recording equipment. He captioned that one, “How this album makes me feel.”

Justin also shared a video clip of him playing the drums, along with a message about using your God-given potential.

“So grateful for the gifts god has given me, my hope is to grow into all that God has for me in all areas of my life,” he writes. “…God uses our potential to unlock our purpose! Go out there today and maximize your potential and watch fulfillment in your heart start to grow.!”

Ahead of his follow-up album to 2020’s Changes, Justin has released the tracks “Anyone,” “Lonely,” “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper and “Monster,” a collaboration with Shawn Mendes.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.