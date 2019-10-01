Justin Bieber shares first pics from his second wedding to Hailey

iStock/Neustockimages

iStock/NeustockimagesJustin Bieber took to Instagram Tuesday morning to share the first photos from his second wedding to wife Hailey, which took place Monday in South Carolina.

In the post, he attached two photo booth-type pics from their wedding celebration with "The Biebers 9.30.2019" written in the top left-hand corner. In the first photo, the two kiss as Hailey adjusts his bow tie. In the second photo, the two make silly faces.

"My bride is [fire]," Justin captioned the pics.

The post comes after the couple celebrated their marriage Monday at the romantic Montage Palmetto Bluff South Carolina. Unlike their first wedding ceremony -- which took place in a New York City courthouse a year ago -- People reports the couple celebrated their big day in front of 154 guests in total.

