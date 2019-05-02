Justin Bieber shares emotional post about faith as he deals with anxiety

Gotham/GC Images

Gotham/GC ImagesJustin Bieber continues to be open and honest about his mental health struggles.

On his Instagram Story on Thursday, the singer captioned a photo edit of himself and Ed Sheeran with the phrase “crippled with anxiety.”

“I’m getting there one day at a time,” he wrote on a second photo. “If you’re going through it don’t give up.”

Then, in a lengthy Instagram post accompanying a black and white photo of himself, he preached about God's love and talked about how he has turned to his faith for help during hard times.

“Don’t stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don’t let fear and anxiety win...” he began. “God has not given us a spirit of fear but of power love and of a sound mind!”

Justin, who frequently attends services at Hillsong Church, continued, “I havent believed the truth about myself I haven’t believed I am loved I haven’t believed I am forgiven it’s a hard thing for me to wrap my head around.”

But, he added, “God isn’t afraid of your pain and your brokenness he actually welcomes it…There is hope and it’s in him!!”

Back in March, Justin said he was talking a break from music to deal with some of his "deep-rooted issues."

