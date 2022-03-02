Justin Bieber shares birthday wishes from celebrity pals…and Martha Stewart

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Justin Bieber

Tuesday, March 1, was Justin Bieber‘s 28th birthday and on Wednesday, he used his Instagram Stories to share some of the nice shout-outs he received from his celebrity pals.

Justin’s “Intentions” duet partner Quavo of rap trio Migos wrote, “Love this guy, always keep it 100, never switched up! Real Day 1 [Partner] HBD my boy!”

The Kid LAROI, who teamed with Justin for the smash number-one hit “STAY,” wrote, “Happy Birthday to a living legend. Thank u for changing my life. Words can’t describe how grateful I am for you. Love you dawg.”

Diddy wrote, “Happy birthday, King!” while Big Sean wrote, “Happy birthday, JB.” Actor Evan Mock of HBO Max’s Gossip Girl wrote, “HBD J Fever,” and DJ Khaled, who teamed with Justin for two big hit songs, wrote, “Happy b day, love brother.”

Kanye “Ye” West simply posted a picture of himself smiling at a photo of Justin in a ball pit.

One of Justin’s friends posted a photo of Justin posing with Martha Stewart, of all people, who was one of the celebs who took part in his 2015 Comedy Central Roast. The friend got the picture from Stewart’s own Instagram: She posted a photo of herself with Justin after running into him at the restaurant where he was celebrating his birthday.

“Looking skinny yet fit and happy with a very attractive bunch of friends @justinbieber was at sushi park restaurant celebrating his 28th birthday!” the lifestyle guru wrote. “Happy birthday !!”

And of course, Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, and his wife, Hailey Bieber, also posted heartfelt wishes to Justin. Pattie wrote, “You are a delight and a true joy in my life. So grateful you were born! This world would NOT be the same without you.” Aww.

