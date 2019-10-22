Justin Bieber settles lawsuit over copyrighted paparazzi photo

iStock/Hailshadow

iStock/HailshadowAfter being sued for posting a paparazzi shot of himself to Instagram, Justin Bieber has reportedly settled with the photographer.

In documents filed last week, Robert Barbera claimed Justin posted the copyrighted photo without permission, and sought an undisclosed amount in compensation.

Billboard reports that on October 20, just four days after he filed the suit, Barbera dismissed it because both parties reached an agreement.

The photo in question was posted by Justin back in March 13 and it shows him in a car with his friend, Miami pastor Rich Wilkerson. It’s still up on Justin’s Instagram.

Back in May, Barbera similarly sued Ariana Grande for posting photos to Instagram that he took of her. He and Ariana also reportedly reached a settlement.

