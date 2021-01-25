Justin Bieber says 2014 DUI arrest was "not my finest hour"

ABC/CMA

Justin Bieber has come a long way over the years and he’s opening up about it.

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old pop star shared an Instagram throwback picture of himself in handcuffs while being escorted by authorities and reflected on how his life has changed since being arrested for a DUI in 2014.

“7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour,” Bieber began.

“Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god.. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami,” he joked. “All this to say God has brought me a long way.”

“From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you,” the “Yummy” singer continued. “Don’t allow shame to ruin your ‘today’ let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be. LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART.”

In January 2014 ABC News confirmed that Justin had been arrested in Miami, FL for driving while intoxicated. The singer, who was 19 at the time, was allegedly drag racing when police stopped him. He subsequently failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. Justin also admitted to having beer, marijuana and prescription drugs in his system, according to the Miami PD.

In August, he plead guilty to lesser charges and agreed to complete an anger management course and make a charitable donation of $50,000.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.