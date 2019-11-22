Justin Bieber salutes wife Hailey on her birthday, hints at expanding family

Say Cheese!/GC Images

Say Cheese!/GC ImagesFriday marks the 23rd birthday of Justin Bieber's wife, model Hailey Baldwin, and so far, there's no trouble in paradise between the young couple. He posted a sweet tribute to her on Instagram that also dropped a hint about his desire to expand their family.

"Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live your life is so attractive.. PS: you turn me on in every way," Justin captioned a photo of Hailey in her wedding dress, and another one of the two kissing on the day of their wedding celebration.

He then added, "next season BABIES."

If you're wondering what he gave Hailey, wonder no more: He posted a video of it on Instagram. It's a completely over-the-top diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet watch.

"ONLY THE BEST FOR MY BOO," he captioned the video.

Well, he can afford it. As previously reported, in the past ten years, Justin grossed over $554 million dollars in touring alone.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.