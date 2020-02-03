Justin Bieber releases "Yummy" remix featuring Summer Walker

RBMG/Def Jam

RBMG/Def JamJustin Bieber’s “Yummy” just got even yummier.

The singer has released a new remix of the track, featuring R&B sensation Summer Walker. Summer hops on with a sexy new second verse, singing the female’s perspective.

“You already know you want this/If you’re talking then you ain’t doin’ nothing/Oh and your hands on my body/In the AM or PM you get what you’re needing from me/Sugar honey so sweet/I got that yum yum,” she sings.

Last week, Justin released “Get Me,” featuring Kehlani, the second track off his upcoming album, Changes, which is out February 14.

On February 8, Justin will be the musical guest on SNL.

