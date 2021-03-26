Justin Bieber releases deluxe edition of 'JUSTICE' with six new tracks

RBMG/Def Jam Recordings

A week after releasing his new album, JUSTICE, Justin Bieber is back with more music.

The singer has released JUSTICE (Triple Chucks Deluxe), featuring six bonus tracks with guest artists including Jaden Smith, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, DaBaby and Tori Kelly.

The original 16-track project was already star-packed, with assists from Khalid, The Kid Laroi, benny blanco, Giveon and Daniel Caesar, and more.

Here are the new bonus tracks:

“There She Go” ft Lil Uzi Vert

“I Can’t Be Myself” ft. Jaden Smith

“Lifetime”

“Wish You Would” ft. Quavo

“Know No Better” ft. DaBaby

“Name” ft. Tori Kelly

By Andrea Tuccillo

