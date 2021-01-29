Justin Bieber releases alternate music video for "Anyone" starring wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber released the ultimate love letter to wife Hailey Baldwin on Thursday. The singer has released an alternate music video for his song “Anyone” which stars the two of them enjoying married life.

Shot in black and white, “Anyone (On the Road)” features the two spending time together while on a beach retreat. Scenes flash of the two giggling, embracing while watching the waves, hiking and wrestling on a bed. The two, obviously, look very much in love throughout the romantic music video.

In the first incarnation of “Anyone,” which was released at the start of the new year, Justin plays a boxer working his way up to the big leagues — knocking out rival after rival — until he heads into the championships and nearly meets his match. Actress Zoey Deutch plays his supportive wife in the music video.

Justin is currently putting the finishing touches on his new album, which is the follow-up to 2020’s Changes.

Besides “Anyone,” Justin’s previously released the tracks “Lonely,” “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper and his Shawn Mendes collaboration “Monster.” It is unknown which singles, if any, will appear on his still-untitled sixth studio album.

By Megan Stone

