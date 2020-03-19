Justin Bieber releases acoustic version of "Intentions," tells fans to "stay inside"

RBMG/Def Jam

Justin Bieber is giving you something mellow to add to your self-quarantine playlist. The singer has released an acoustic version of his song, "Intentions."

“You asked for it,” Justin wrote on Instagram after announcing the release. “Intentions acoustic for the #changes album. Now stay inside :).”

Justin and wife Hailey have reportedly been socially distancing themselves at their secluded home in Justin’s native Canada during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The two have been posting sweet Instagram moments, as well as video of themselves doing the popular #WhyIsEverythingChrome TikTok dance challenge.

Earlier this week, he posted a message to fans urging them to be safe.

“Obviously this is a really scary time,” he wrote. “I wanted to remind everyone what we can do when we come together!! LETS COME TOGETHER BY ISOLATING OURSELVES UNTIL WE HAVE MORE ANSWERS! Our grandparents are counting on us.”

