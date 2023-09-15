Justin Bieber reflects on his “wild full circle moment” of being featured on Diddy’s new album

Diddy and Bieber in 2015; Frazer Harrison/AMA2015/Getty Images for dcp

Justin Bieber is featured on Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ new album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, on a song called “Moments.” He took to his Instagram Story Friday to reminisce about his first encounter with the hip-hop mogul.

“I remember going to my brother Diddy’s office to pitch him a song I wrote for him when I was like 14,” Justin writes. “Sadly the song was trash haha and it would be a hard no from him.”

“Fast forward to a few years ago Puff asked if I would freestyle something for his upcoming love album,” Justin continued. “Wild full circle moment, love you @diddy.”

“Moments” is one of two new songs featuring Justin that fans can enjoy. The other is an acoustic duet with SZA on her song “Snooze.” Justin’s wife, Hailey, posted a screenshot of the song on her Instagram Story and praised her hubby, writing, “one thing Justin’s always gonna do … is give vocals.”

The songs are the first Justin has put out since February.

