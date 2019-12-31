Justin Bieber provides fans with visual inventory of his tattoos

Pixplus/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

If you've ever thought to yourself, "Boy, Justin Bieber has a lot of tattoos. I sure would like to examine them up close one day" -- well, your prayers have been answered.

While lounging poolside, Justin decided to take fans on a tour of his ink by turning his camera around and recording close-ups of his chest, arms and legs. There are more than 50 tats crammed onto his bod, including the words "Trust," Love," "Believe" -- the latter is the title of his third album, of course -- and the phrase "Son of God." There's also a knight pulling a sword out of a stone, plus a lion, a bear, a skeleton, Jesus' face, praying hands, a rose, a joker, an eye, a cross, an angel, several eagles -- the tattoos go on and on.

There's also an image of two crossed guns with the slogan, "Make 'em pay." Hm.

You can spend some time gawking at Justin's tats as you wait until noon today, which is when he's promised to either release something or announce something.

