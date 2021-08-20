Justin Bieber professes “Don’t Go” on new song featuring Skrillex and Don Toliver

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Justin Bieber unites with Skrillex and rapper Don Toliver on the pleading hip-hop song “Don’t Go.”

Justin’s smooth vocals shine on the track, which features solid production tricks from Skrillex and Don contributing his own vocal skills. The song that finds Justin and Don missing the company of the person they love, begging them not to go.

The eclectic video that dropped with the song on Friday shows the trio dancing inside a multi-colored, neon prism and posing in a studio alongside a taxidermy moose, while a mannequin-like Justin is covered in metallic gold paint.

Justin and Skrillex are longtime collaborators, beginning with the 2015 hit “Where Are Ü Now,” which was named Best Dance Recording at the Grammy Awards. The EDM DJ is also the producer behind Justin’s multi-platinum hit “Sorry.”

Meanwhile, Don shot to the top of the charts with Internet Money, Gunna and Nav in 2020 with “Lemonade,” which reached #6 on the Billboard Hot 100. He’s also collaborated with Eminem, Big Sean, Nas and more. He’s slated to open for The Weeknd on the After Hours Tour next year.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.