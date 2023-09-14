Justin Bieber posts sweet anniversary message to wife Hailey: “Cheers to forever and ever”

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Can you believe Justin and Hailey Bieber have been married for five years? On September 13, 2018, the two tied the knot in a New York City courthouse, just two months after their engagement. Justin marked the milestone with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday.

Next to a series of photos of themselves together, Justin wrote, “To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being.”

He added, “HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

Hailey posted a similar series of photos with the simple caption, “5. I love you.”

She also posted an Instagram Story pic of the two kissing, with the caption, “Happy Anniversary Baby.”

A year after their marriage, Justin and Hailey held a traditional ceremony and party with friends and family in South Carolina.

