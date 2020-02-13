Justin Bieber pledges support for China as coronavirus spreads

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicJustin Bieber is showing his support for the people of China as the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the singer sent his love and prayers to the country in a video message and revealed he has made a donation to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation.

“Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was [a]ffecting my wife and my family and friends,” Justin captioned the post. “China, we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support.”

He added, “Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for each other.”

Justin ended his message by shouting out his friend, Chinese entertainer Kris Wu, and thanking him “for the conversation.”

The coronavirus has infected more than 43,000 people globally so far and caused more than 1,300 known deaths.

