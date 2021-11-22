Justin Bieber pens the sweetest birthday shout-out for his little brother

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Justin Bieber set the bar for big siblings everywhere after penning the sweetest birthday message for his little brother, Jaxon, who recently turned 12.

Sharing a carousel of photos that show the two growing up over the years, the pop singer wrote on Instagram, “I sit here and look at all of these photos and I’m reminded of how much I love you my precious little bro. I am so proud of you.”

“I can’t believe you are 12 years old!,” Justin continued. “You are such an amazing, sweet, handsome, special boy and I’m honored to be your big brother.”

The sweet, never-before-seen photos proved just how close the “Peaches” singer is with Jaxon. Some of the more tender snaps show the two snoozing together and Justin cuddling his then-baby brother. Others demonstrate just how seriously the pop star takes his duties as a big brother, such as teaching Jaxon how to skateboard, ride a bike or skip stones on the ocean.

Justin regularly shouts out his other siblings on social media, including 14-year-old Allie, 13-year-old Jazmyn and three-year-old Bay. The three are Justin’s half-siblings on his father Jeremy Bieber‘s side.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.