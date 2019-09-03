Justin Bieber opens up about "terrible decisions" in his past, including heavy drug use

Kevin Winter/Getty Images via ABC

Justin Bieber is once again getting candid about his mental health struggles.

In a lengthy Instagram post Monday, he opens up about the "terrible decisions" he's made in his past – including drug abuse and being "disrespectful to women" -- and how it's taken him years to overcome them.

He talks about the difficulties of being a child star, writing, "Everyone did everything for me so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility."

Justin says that by age 20, he had, "made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judge and hated person in the world!"

He admits to "doing pretty heavy drugs at 19" and pushing away all his closest relationships.

"Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me," he continues. "Now I am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE'!!"

Justin, who tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin last year, concludes with a message of hope to anyone who might be going through a tough time. "All this to say even when the odds are against you keep fighting. Jesus loves you."

Last week, Justin posted about singing in church for the first time and how God is pulling him "through a hard season."

"Whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST," he wrote.

