Justin Bieber, OneRepublic, Gwen Stefani & more to perform on ‘The Voice’ finale

Rory Kramer

Following the news that Adam Levine would be returning to The Voice to perform with Maroon 5 on the show’s finale, the NBC reality competition has announced a lineup of big names who’ll be joining them.

Justin Bieber, OneRepublic and Gwen Stefani will all perform on the Tuesday, May 25 show, as will Lauren Daigle, singer and Broadway star Ben Platt, Snoop Dogg and country stars Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas will all perform with their final artists.

Justin will do a medley of his hits “Peaches” and “Hold On,” while OneRepublic will perform “Run,” from their upcoming album, Human. Coach Gwen Stefani returns to perform her single “Slow Clap” with rapper Saweetie. Lauren Daigle will give her new single “Hold On to Me” its TV debut, while Ben Platt will sing his current single, “Imagine.” Snoop will perform a track from his current album, while Thomas and Kelsea will each perform their current country hits.

And oh, yeah: One of five finalists — Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young from Team Blake, Kenzie Wheeler from Team Kelly, Victor Solomon from Team Legend, and Rachel Mac from Team Nick — will be named the winner.

Meanwhile, American Idol’s finale, set for Sunday night on ABC, will feature performances by Fall Out Boy, Macklemore, Leona Lewis, Alessia Cara, Sheryl Crow, former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, and the show’s three judges: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

