Justin Bieber offering signed copies of "Yummy" today only; two new videos drop

Def JamIf you want an autographed copy of Justin Bieber's new single "Yummy," you'd better act now.

For today only, you can purchase "Yummy" in a variety of different formats, and they're all signed by Justin himself.

He tweeted, "ONLY TODAY. Limited edition and signed :) thank you everyone for showing #yummy so much love."

There's also a new animated video for "Yummy," which Justin did in collaboration with his fashion label Drew House -- conveniently, he also shouts out the brand in the song's lyrics.

Finally, a new dance video for "Yummy" has been released, featuring top choreographer Parris Goebel and the "Sorry" girls. Goebel is the same choreographer who worked on Justin's "Sorry" video, and then went on to choreograph all of Justin's Purpose: The Movement clips.







Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

